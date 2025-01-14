Vikings Signing CB Reddy Steward To Futures Deal

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings are signing CB Reddy Steward to a futures deal on Tuesday.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that give players the opportunity to compete for a roster spot over the spring and summer.

Steward, 23, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Troy in May. He was among Chicago’s roster cuts and re-signed with their practice squad.

He was briefly promoted to the Bears’ active roster in November.

In 2024, Steward appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded one tackle.