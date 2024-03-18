Vikings Signing DL Jonah Williams

The Minnesota Vikings are signing DL Jonah Williams, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Williams was in Minnesota visiting the Vikings, so it’s obvious the meeting went well enough for him to walk away with a contract.

Williams, 28, signed with the Rams back in 2020 as an undrafted free agent in April. After training camp, Williams was released and signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Following the 2020 season, the Rams signed Williams to a futures contract. They later waived him in November of 2021 and brought him back on the practice squad again shortly after.

Los Angeles signed him to another futures contract in February of 2022, and he stayed with the Rams until his contract expired after the 2023 season.

In 2023, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks along with a pass defended.