Vikings Signing DT Jalen Redmond

According to MLFootball, the Vikings are signing UFL DT Jalen Redmond to a contract.

Minnesota had an open spot on their roster after waiving WR Devron Harper on Monday.

Redmond, 25, was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on the PUP list during training camp and cut in August.

He later caught on with the Arlington Renegades in the XFL before the USFL-XFL merger in 2024.

In 2024, Redmond appeared in four games for the Renegades and recorded 18 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.