Vikings Signing DT Jerry Tillery To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $3.75M

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing DT Jerry Tillery to a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million on Wednesday.

Tillery, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed when the Chargers waived him.

The Raiders claimed Tillery off waivers and he finished out the year in Las Vegas before re-signing with the team on a one-year deal. Las Vegas cut him loose last week.

In 2023, Tillery appeared in 17 games for the Raiders. He finished with 31 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and two sacks.

