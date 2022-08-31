Vikings Signing EDGE Janarius Robinson To Practice Squad

Chris Tomasson reports that the Vikings are signing EDGE Janarius Robinson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Robinson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,145,403 rookie contract but was among Minnesota’s final roster cuts this offseason.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Robinson recorded 105 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass defenses.