Vikings Signing First-Round EDGE Dallas Turner, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Vikings announced they are signing first-round EDGE Dallas Turner to a rookie contract.
Minnesota has now signed all of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|J. J. McCarthy
|QB
|Signed
|1
|Dallas Turner
|DE
|Signed
|4
|Khyree Jackson
|CB
|Signed
|6
|Walter Rouse
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Will Reichard
|K
|Signed
|7
|Michael Jurgens
|C
|Signed
|7
|Levi Drake Rodriguez
|DT
|Signed
Turner, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American for Alabama in 2023, as well as the SEC defensive player of the year and an all-conference selection. The Vikings used the No. 17 pick in the 2024 draft to select Turner.
The No. 17 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,460,147 contract that includes an $8,063,743 signing bonus and will carry a $2,810,936 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.
NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants DE Brian Burns.
During his three-year college career, Turner recorded 117 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.
