Vikings Signing First-Round EDGE Dallas Turner, Wrap Up Draft Class

The Vikings announced they are signing first-round EDGE Dallas Turner to a rookie contract.

Minnesota has now signed all of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 J. J. McCarthy QB Signed 1 Dallas Turner DE Signed 4 Khyree Jackson CB Signed 6 Walter Rouse OT Signed 6 Will Reichard K Signed 7 Michael Jurgens C Signed 7 Levi Drake Rodriguez DT Signed

Turner, 21, was a consensus first-team All-American for Alabama in 2023, as well as the SEC defensive player of the year and an all-conference selection. The Vikings used the No. 17 pick in the 2024 draft to select Turner.

The No. 17 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $15,460,147 contract that includes an $8,063,743 signing bonus and will carry a $2,810,936 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Giants DE Brian Burns.

During his three-year college career, Turner recorded 117 total tackles, 21.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.