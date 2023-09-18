Vikings Signing G Dalton Risner To One-Year, Max $4M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings are signing G Dalton Risner to a contract.

Mike Klis reports Risner is signing a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with $2.25 million of that sum guaranteed.

Risner has been one of the top available free agents for months but inexplicably has gone unsigned.

He had a visit earlier this summer with the Vikings, who needed to see their interior offensive line struggle for two weeks before pulling the trigger on a deal.

Risner, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

In 2022, Risner appeared in 15 games and made 15 starts for the Broncos at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 42 overall guard out of 77 qualifying players.

