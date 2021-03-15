Vikings Signing LB Nick Vigil

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are signing LB Nick Vigil to a one-year contract that includes over $1 million guaranteed.

Vigil, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Vigil appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 45 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, two recoveries and a pass defense.