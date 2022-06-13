Vikings Signing OLB Andre Mintze

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they have signed OLB Andre Mintze to a contract.

Mintze, 23, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2021 and caught on with the Broncos, initially making their 53-man roster.

He was placed on injured reserve back in October due to a hamstring injury and was not activated until January. The Broncos then opted to waive him last month.

In 2021, Mintze appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded four total tackles.