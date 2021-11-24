Vikings Signing OLB Tashawn Bower Off Patriots Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing OLB Tashawn Bower to their active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad.

Minnesota is a little shallow on the defensive line this week due to injuries.

Bower, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of LSU back in 2017. He wound up making Minnesota’s active roster his first two seasons but was cut loose coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Patriots later signed him to their practice squad in November and brought him back on a futures deal for 2020. He has bounced on and off New England’s practice squad for the past two seasons.

In 2021, Bower has appeared in two games for the Patriots and recorded three total tackles and one sack.