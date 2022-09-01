Vikings Signing QB David Blough To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are expected to sign former Lions QB David Blough to their practice squad.
Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:
- TE Nick Muse
- WR Trishton Jackson
- C Josh Sokol
- G Kyle Hinton
- LB William Kwenkeu
- DL T.J. Smith
- S Myles Dorn
- RB Bryant Koback
- EDGE Janarius Robinson
- DL Jaylen Twyman
- CB Parry Nickerson
- WR Dan Chisena
- CB Tay Gowan
- WR Travis Toivonen
- QB David Blough
Blough, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in May of 2019. Cleveland traded him to the Lions coming out of the preseason in exchange for a conditional 2022 seven-round draft pick.
Blough finished the 2019 season as Detroit’s starter after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel sustained season-ending injuries.
Detroit elected to cut Blough loose coming out of training camp and signed him to the practice squad in 2020. He returned to Detroit this pats March but was waived coming out of the preseason.
In 2019, Blough started five games and recorded 94 completions on 174 pass attempts (54 percent) for 984 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!