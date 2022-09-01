Vikings Signing QB David Blough To Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are expected to sign former Lions QB David Blough to their practice squad.

Here’s the Vikings updated practice squad:

TE Nick Muse WR Trishton Jackson C Josh Sokol G Kyle Hinton LB William Kwenkeu DL T.J. Smith S Myles Dorn RB Bryant Koback EDGE Janarius Robinson DL Jaylen Twyman CB Parry Nickerson WR Dan Chisena CB Tay Gowan WR Travis Toivonen QB David Blough

Blough, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in May of 2019. Cleveland traded him to the Lions coming out of the preseason in exchange for a conditional 2022 seven-round draft pick.

Blough finished the 2019 season as Detroit’s starter after Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel sustained season-ending injuries.

Detroit elected to cut Blough loose coming out of training camp and signed him to the practice squad in 2020. He returned to Detroit this pats March but was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2019, Blough started five games and recorded 94 completions on 174 pass attempts (54 percent) for 984 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.