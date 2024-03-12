Vikings Signing RB Aaron Jones To One-Year, $7M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing RB Aaron Jones to a one-year, $7 million deal.

Minnesota emerged yesterday as a suitor for Jones after he was released by the Packers and a deal came together quickly.

Jones will join a backfield that includes Ty Chandler after the Vikings cut Alexander Mattison and Dalvin Cook in successive offseasons.

Jones, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal back in February of last year to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He was set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024 when the Packers released him.

In 2023, Jones appeared in 11 games and recorded 142 rushing attempts for 656 yards (4.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 30 receptions for 233 yards (7.8 YPC) and one touchdown.

