Vikings Signing RB Abram Smith

The Minnesota Vikings are signing RB Abram Smith, according to his agency.

✍️: Congrats to my guy @abramsmith_28 on signing with the @Vikings! — Murphy McGuire (@Murphy_McGuire) August 4, 2023

Smith was the XFL’s leading rusher last year, he figures to have a shot to crack Minnesota’s crowded, yet largely unproven running back rotation.

Smith, 24, wound up signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor following the 2022 NFL draft.

Unfortunately, he was waived coming out of training camp and opted to spend the 2022 season in the XFL.

Throughout his four-year career at Baylor, Smith appeared in 29 games and rushed for 1,647 yards on 269 attempts (6.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also added 78 yards receiving on 14 receptions (5.6 YPC)