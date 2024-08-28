Vikings Signing RB Myles Gaskin & DB Bobby McCain To PS

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings are re-signing DB Bobby McCain and RB Myles Gaskin to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Gaskin, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active roster. He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad before signing a futures deal with the team in January but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Gaskin appeared once for the Rams and once for the Vikings, but did not record any stats.

McCain, 30, is a former fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $2.508 million rookie contract when the Dolphins signed him to a four-year extension worth $27 million, including $13 million guaranteed.

McCain was set to make base salaries of $6.375 million and $6.975 million over the final two years of his deal when the Dolphins released him. He signed a one-year deal with Washington for the 2021 NFL season.

He then signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Commanders back in March of 2022. However, Washington opted to release him after one season and he signed a one-year deal with the Giants in 2023.

The Vikings signed McCain to a contract earlier this offseason before releasing him.

In 2023, McCain appeared in 10 games for the Giants and recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.