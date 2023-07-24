Vikings Signing TE Colin Thompson

The Minnesota Vikings are signing TE Colin Thompson to a contract on Monday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Thompson, 29, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. The Giants waived him with a non-football injury in August and he caught on later in the year with the Bears practice squad.

Chicago signed Thompson to a futures deal for the 2018 season, however, he was waived coming out of the preseason. Thompson was last with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the now-defunct XFL.

Thompson signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in 2020 and remained in Carolina ever since.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught one pass for seven yards and a touchdown.