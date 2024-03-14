Vikings Signing WR Trent Sherfield To One-Year Deal

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a one-year, $1.79 million deal with WR Trent Sherfield, according to Alec Lewis.

Sherfield is known more for his special teams ability than production on offense, but is a solid depth signing for Minnesota’s wide receiving room.

Sherfield, 28, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2018. He signed a standard three-year deal and managed to make the roster coming out of camp each of those three years.

Arizona declined to tender Sherfield as a restricted free agent in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He signed a one-year deal with the 49ers. The following season, he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

From there, Sherfield signed a one-year deal with the Bills last off-season.

In 2023, Sherfield appeared in all 17 games for the Bills and recorded 11 receptions on 22 targets for 86 yards and one touchdown.