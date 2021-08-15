Vikings Waive DL Jordan Brailford & LS Turner Bernard

The Minnesota Vikings announced Sunday that they’ve waived LS Turner Bernard and DE Jordan Brailford.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Brailford, 25, is a former seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State back in 2019 by Washington. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Washington but was waived coming out of training camp a few months ago.

Washington later re-signed Brailford to their practice squad after clearing waivers. The Vikings signed him to their active roster last year.

In 2020, Jordan Brailford appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles, no sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Brailford recorded 135 tackles, 16 sacks, an interception, three forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of three seasons and 35 games.