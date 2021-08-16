Vikings Waive/Injured WR Blake Proehl & K Riley Patterson

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve waived WR Blake Proehl and K Riley Patterson with injury designations.

Should they clear waivers on Tuesday, they would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Proehl, 22, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings.

Proehl was a three-year starter at East Carolina and led the team in receiving yards in 2020.

During his three years at East Carolina, Proehl recorded 130 receptions for 1,576 yards (12.1 YPC) and nine touchdowns.