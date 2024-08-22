Vikings Waive LB Jabril Cox From IR

The Minnesota Vikings have waived LB Jabril Cox from injured reserve with a settlement, according to Aaron Wilson.

Cox, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251 when Dallas cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

Washington signed him to their practice squad shortly after he was waived from Dallas.

From there, Minnesota signed Cox earlier this offseason to a contract.

In 2023, Cox appeared in 10 games for the Commanders and recorded two total tackles.