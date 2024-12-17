Vikings Waive LB Jordan Kunaszyk

The Minnesota Vikings have waived LB Jordan Kunaszyk from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.

Kunaszyk, 28, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Panthers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Unfortunately, Carolina opted to waive Kunaszyk coming out of training camp and he then caught on with Washington’s practice squad before being elevated to their active roster in 2020. He was once again on and off the active roster in Washington during 2021.

He later joined the Browns and was primarily on their active roster during the 2022 season and opted to re-sign with the team before being placed on injured reserve.

He returned to play in five games for the Browns in 2023 and signed with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in August 2024.

In 2023, Kunaszyk appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine tackles.