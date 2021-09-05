Vikings Waive S Luther Kirk From IR With Settlement

Chris Tomasson reports that the Vikings have waived S Luther Kirk from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Tomasson adds that Kirk can be waived from injured reserve and receive a payment for the first four weeks of the season.

He will also be eligible to join the Vikings practice squad if the team wishes to bring him back at that point.

Kirk, 24, went undrafted out of Illinois State back in 2020 and caught on with the Dallas Cowboys in training camp. The team later waived him and he joined the Vikings practice squad ahead of the 2020 NFL season. He was later called up to the Vikings’ active roster in November of 2020 but did not appear in the game.

As of 2020, Kirk is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.