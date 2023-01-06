Vikings Waive TE Nick Muse

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve placed TE Nick Muse on waivers.

Muse, 24, was a two-year starter at South Carolina and transferred from William & Mary after his sophomore year. He earned third-team All-ACA honors in 2018 at William & Mary.

The Vikings selected him in the seventh round of this year’s draft. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $3,766,933 contract that included a $106,933 signing bonus.

In 2022, Muse was active for 10 games, but did not catch a pass.

During his college career, Muse appeared in 44 games and made 28 starts, recording 101 receptions for 1,313 yards (13.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.