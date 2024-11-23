Vikings Waiving CB Akayleb Evans

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings are waiving former fourth-round draft pick CB Akayleb Evans.

Evans, 25, attended Tulsa for three years before transferring to Missouri in 2021 as a graduate transfer. He was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of his four-year, $4,421,076 contract that included a $761,076 signing bonus, $761,076 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,105,269.

In 2024, Evans has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles in zero starts.

