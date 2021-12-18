Vikings Waiving CB Bashaud Breeland

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Saturday that they are waiving veteran CB Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.706 million contract and made a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season.

The following year, Breeland and the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal that includes $11 million guaranteed and $9.5 million fully guaranteed. However, he later failed a physical due to a foot injury and it took until September for him to agree to a one-year contract with the Packers.

The Chiefs signed Breeland to a one-year contract and later brought him back on another one-year contract worth up to $4.5 million. He later signed a one-year deal with the Vikings back in June of 2021.

In 2021, Breeland appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and recorded 63 tackles to go along with two interceptions.