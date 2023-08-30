Vikings Waiving WR Jalen Reagor

Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings are waiving former first-round WR Jalen Reagor after acquiring him in a trade with the Eagles last year.

Reagor, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. Reagor will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth that can become a fifth if certain statistical marks aren’t met.

In 2022, Reagor appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught eight passes for 104 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with 25 yards rushing.

We will have more news on Reagor as it becomes available.