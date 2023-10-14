Vikings Will Listen To Trade Offers For Danielle Hunter, K.J. Osborn & Harrison Smith

According to Dianna Russini, the Vikings have received trade calls and will continue to listen to offers for DE Danielle Hunter, WR K.J. Osborn and S Harrison Smith.

Albert Breer of SI.com reported yesterday that Hunter was a name to keep an eye on leading up to this year’s deadline.

Breer adds that if Smith was open to paying for a team other than the Vikings, he could draw interest from teams.

As for Osborn, Breer believes he could be someone teams consider, as it’s unlikely he’ll be back in Minnesota next year.

Hunter, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.969 million rookie contract when Minnesota re-signed him to a five-year, $72 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed to go along with a $15 million signing bonus.

Hunter is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 202,3 Hunter has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded 25 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

Smith, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

In 2023, Smith has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded 38 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more regarding the Vikings as the news is available.