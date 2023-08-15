According to Jordan Schultz, the Vikings worked out RB Mike Davis on Tuesday.

Minnesota has been exploring adding a veteran running back in recent days. The team also worked out RB Kareem Hunt.

Davis, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He spent just over two years in San Francisco before he was waived and claimed off waivers by the Seahawks.

From there, Davis was on and off of the Seahawks’ roster before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Bears in 2019. Chicago waived Davis in order to protect a compensatory pick and he was claimed by the Panthers.

Davis played out the remainder of his contract in Carolina and tested the open market in 2021, signing a two-year deal with the Falcons. He had one year left on the deal when he was released and he quickly caught on with the Ravens.

In 2022, Davis appeared in eight games for the Ravens and rushed eight times for 18 yards and caught two passes for four yards.