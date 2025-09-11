Vikings Worked Out Six Defensive Free Agents

The Minnesota Vikings officially hosted six defensive free agents for tryouts on Thursday.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Vikings signed Funderburk and Takitaki to their rpactice squad.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him in October 2024.

Davis then caught on with the Packers’ practice squad a few weeks later. The Vikings signed him to their active roster before waiving him in December when he was claimed by the Jets. New York released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Davis appeared in nine games for the Commanders and Vikings, recording 18 total tackles and a sack.