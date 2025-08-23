Vikings Working Out QB Carson Wentz

Lindsey Thiry reports that the Vikings are working out veteran QB Carson Wentz on Saturday.

Wentz, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders. Washington opted to release Wentz after just a year, and he later caught on with the Rams as a backup.

The Chiefs signed Wentz to a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Wentz appeared in three games for the Chiefs and made one start. He completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 118 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

We’ll have more on Wentz as the news is available.