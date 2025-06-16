Vikings WR Jordan Addison Has Trial Date Set For July For 2024 DUI

A court has set the date for Vikings WR Jordan Addison‘s trial for a 2024 DUI, per Kevin Seifert.

Addison will have a jury trial set to start on July 15 in California. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from an incident last July where Addison was booked on suspicion of a DUI after being found asleep at the wheel of his car, blocking part of a freeway near the airport in Los Angeles.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving over the legal blood alcohol limit. The maximum penalty for the charges is up to six months in jail, fines of $2,000 or losing his driver’s license.

A DUI also opens Addison up to potential discipline under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Similar offenses in the past for other players have resulted in three-game suspensions.

However, the NFL will not infringe upon the legal process and will wait for it to conclude before conducting its own investigation.

Addison, 23, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

In 2024, Addison appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 63 receptions for 875 yards (13.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Addison as the news is available.