Vikings WR Olabisi Johnson Suffers Torn ACL

According to Tom Pelissero, Vikings WR Olabisi Johnson suffered a torn ACL during practice on Friday.

You can expect the Vikings to place Johnson on injured reserve in the coming days and sign someone to their rister.

Johnson, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings out of Colorado State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the team and is entering his third season with Minnesota.

In 2020, Johnson played in 16 games for the Vikings, recording 19 catches for 189 yards and no touchdowns.