Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley Tests Positive For COVID-19, No Longer Attending Draft

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, who is widely considered to be a first-round talent, tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer attend the NFL Draft in Cleveland.

Farley confirmed the news via his Twitter account:

Farley’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, tells Pro Football Talk that Farley feels fine but will quarantine at home instead of attending the event.

“Caleb Farley tested positive for Covid 19 yesterday on a test administered by the NFL,” Rosenhaus tells PFT. “He is totally asymptomatic and feels completely normal. However he won’t be allowed to attend the draft in Cleveland.”

There are some injury concerns with Farley that could cause him to drop a bit in round one, but the expectation is that he should still hear his name called on Thursday.

Farley, 22, was a two-year starter at Virginia Tech and a first-team All ACC selection in 2019. He did opt out of the 2020 season.

During his college career at Virginia Tech, Farley recorded 56 tackles, one sack, six interceptions, and 25 passes defended.