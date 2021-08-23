Washington Activates OT David Sharpe Off Covid List, Releases WR Steven Sims Jr.

The Washington Football team announced they activated OT David Sharpe off the Reserve/Covid-19 list and released WR Steven Sims Jr.

–We have activated T David Sharpe off the Reserve/COVID-19 List

–And released WR Steven Sims Jr. pic.twitter.com/g76TbCH5hA — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 23, 2021

Sharpe, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Raiders back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Texans’ practice squad after clearing waivers.

Houston promoted Sharpe to their active roster before waiving him in 2018. From there, he was claimed off of waivers by the Raiders and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent last year.

However, Las Vegas later traded Sharpe to Washington at the start of the 2020 season. Sharpe re-signed with Washington to a one-year, $1.1 million deal this offseason.

In 2020, Sharpe appeared in 10 games for Washington, making two starts for them.

Sims Jr., 24, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He has spent each of the past two seasons on the team’s active roster and played in a combined 28 games.

In 2020, Sims Jr. recorded 27 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown.