Washington Activates Two From COVID-19 List

The Washington Football Team announced it has activated two players from the COVID-19 list, including WR Cam Sims and DE Daniel Wise.

Sims, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the 2018 season. Washington waived Sims coming out of the preseason last year and bounced on and off the active roster.

The WFT promoted him back in September and he stayed on the active roster all of last season. Washington re-signed him as a restricted free agent on the original-round tender at $2.183 million for the 2021 season,

In 2021, Sims has appeared in 10 games for Washington and recorded 10 receptions on 13 targets for 150 yards and two touchdowns.