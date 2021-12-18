Washington Activating Five, Signing CB D.J. Hayden To PS

The Washington Football Team announced that they have activated five players from the COVID-19 reserve list. The team is also signing veteran CB D.J. Hayden to their practice squad.

The Washington Football Team has activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List and placed that player back on the Reserve/Injured List:

LB Khaleke Hudson The Washington Football Team signed the following player to the practice squad:

CB D.J. Hayden — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 18, 2021

The full list of players being activated includes:

Hayden, 30, was taken by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year.

After playing out his contract with Jacksonville, Hayden became a free agent in March.

He most recently tried out for the Raiders, Buccaneers, and Patriots.

In 2020, Hayden appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defended.