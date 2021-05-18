Washington Allowing RT Morgan Moses To Seek Trade

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team is allowing starting RT Morgan Moses to seek a trade.

Rapoport adds Washington is likely moving on from Moses. If Washington can’t find a trade partner, they could end up releasing the veteran right tackle.

While Washington had made a number of additions to the offensive line, it’s still surprising to see them looking to move on from a dependable starter like this.

The veteran is due $7.75 million in 2021, all of which would be picked up by the team that acquires Moses and taken off Washington’s books. Washington would also save that much by cutting Moses, with $1.9 million in dead money per Over The Cap.

Moses, 30, is a former third-round pick by Washington back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $800,000 for the 2017 season when he signed a five-year, $40 million extension.

Moses is set to make base salaries of $7.5 million each of the next two seasons.

In 2020, Moses appeared in all 16 games for Washington and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 18 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Moses as the news is available.