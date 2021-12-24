Washington Announces Five More Moves Including Placing S Landon Collins On IR

The Washington Football Team announced a series of roster moves on Friday ahead of their Week 16 game including placing S Landon Collins on injured reserve.

The full list of roster moves includes:

Washington placed S Landon Collins and DE Daniel Wise on injured reserve.

and DE on injured reserve. Washington placed S Deshazor Everett on the non-football injury list.

on the non-football injury list. Washington placed DE Nate Orchard on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Washington waived DT Akeem Spence.

Collins, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.

Collins stands to make a base salary of $12.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022.

In 2021, Collins has appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 81 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries and two pass deflections.