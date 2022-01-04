Washington Announces Five Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced five roster moves on Tuesday for Week 18.

The full list includes:

Washington activated P Tress Way and QB Kyle Shurmur from the COVID-19 list.

Washington signed WR Antonio Gandy-Golden to their practice squad.

Washington released QB Kyle Shurmur and P Ryan Winslow from their practice squad.

Way, 31, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. He spent a year in Chicago before he was waived in August of 2014 and later claimed off of waivers by Washington.

Washington signed Way to a five-year, $9.4 million contract back in 2016. The team then signed him to another extension, this time for four years, back in 2019.

In 2021, Way has appeared in 14 games for Washington and totaled 2,656 punt yards on 54 attempts to go along with 20 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.