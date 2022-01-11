Washington Announces Four Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Corn Elder and RB Jonathan Williams to contract extensions.

We have made multiple roster moves: Signed the following players to contract extensions:

-CB Corn Elder

-RB Jonathan Williams Signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:

-FB Alex Armah

-RB Reggie Bonnafon pic.twitter.com/eoPcdO6Zs7 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 11, 2022

They also added FB Alex Armah and RB Reggie Bonnafon on futures contracts.

Washington’s full future list now includes:

OL Zack Bailey ​C/G Beau Benzschawel ​ G Deion Calhoun ​ DT Tyler Clark ​ WR Antonio Gandy-Golden ​ WR Kelvin Harmon ​ G Nolan Laufenberg ​ WR Marken Michel FB Alex Armah RB Reggie Bonnafon

Williams, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2016, but Buffalo waived him in his second year in the league.

Williams had brief stints with the Broncos and Saints before signing on to the Colts’ practice squad in 2019. The Lions signed him to a contract last August but he was among their final roster cuts and later added to their practice squad.

Williams bounced around between Detroit and Washington’s practice squad, but he ultimately settled with Washington in December. Williams had spent camp with the team but was among Washington’s final cuts. However, he caught on to Washington’s practice squad early in September, which is where he spent the first half of the season.

After Washington released him in November, Williams spent a month on the Giants practice squad before Washington signed him back onto their active roster in December

In 2021, Williams appeared in five games for Washington and rushed 17 times for 79 yards with one touchdown and caught four passes for 28 yards.