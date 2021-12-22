Washington Announces Four Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday including activating OT Cornelius Lucas from the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

Washington activated OT Cornelius Lucas from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Washington placed LB Cole Holcomb on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Washington activated DE William Bradley-King from their practice squad’s COVID-19 list.

from their practice squad’s COVID-19 list. Washington also released DE Hercules Mata’afa from their practice squad.

Lucas, 30, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State back in 2014 and finished playing out his three-year, $1,550,000 contract with the Lions.

Lucas returned to the Lions on a restricted deal in 2017 but was among the team’s final roster cuts. The Rams signed him to a contract a few weeks into the regular season and brought him back on a new deal in 2018.

He was among the Rams’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of the Saints’ roster in 2018 before eventually joining the Bears in 2019. From there, he signed a two-year deal with Washington in March of 2020.

In 2021, Lucas has appeared in 12 games for Washington and made six starts.