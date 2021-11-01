Washington C Chase Roullier Suffers Fractured Fibula

Per Nicki Jhabvala, Washington C Chase Roullier has been diagnosed with a fractured fibula.

However, Washington is still performing tests to determine if there’s any additional damage.

Roullier was carted off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Broncos with a serious ankle injury.

Washington’s medical staff placed an aircast on Roullier’s leg after a hit by a Broncos defender.

Roullier, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year deal is worth $40.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed with Washington this past January.

In 2021, Roullier appeared in eight games for Washington, making eight starts for them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 5 center out of 38 qualifying players.