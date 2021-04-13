Washington Claims C Beau Benzschawel Off Waivers From Texans

According to Field Yates, the Washington Football Team claimed C Beau Benzschawel off waivers from the Houston Texans on Tuesday afternoon.

Benzschawel, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin back in 2019. He later signed on with the Lions, but lasted just over one year in Detroit.

From there, the Texans signed Benzschawel off the Lions’ practice squad last December before waiving him on Monday.

In 2020, Benzschawel appeared in only one game for the Texans, and has only appeared in three total games during his NFL career.