Washington Claims OL Jamil Douglas Off Waivers From Bills

The Washington Football Team announced it has claimed OL Jamil Douglas off waivers from the Bills.

The Washington Football Team claimed the following player off waivers from Buffalo:

C/G Jamil Douglas — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) December 13, 2021

Douglas can play center and gives Washington some additional depth there after injuries.

Douglas, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2015. He lasted just over a year in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Douglas had a brief stint with the Falcons, but was cut loose coming out of the 2018 preseason and later had a brief stint on the Colts’ practice squad. The Titans signed him to their taxi squad in October of 2018 and eventually re-signed him to a future contract the following offseason.

Tennessee declined to tender Douglas a qualifying offer and he signed with the Bills for the 2021 season. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted back to the active roster in November.

For his career, Douglas has appeared in 49 games and made 11 starts for the Dolphins and Titans.