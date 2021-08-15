Washington Claims TE Caleb Wilson Off Waivers From Eagles

The Washington Football Team announced Sunday that they’ve claimed TE Caleb Wilson off waivers from the Eagles.

We have claimed TE Caleb Wilson off waivers from Philadelphia — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 15, 2021

Wilson, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was later waived at the start of the regular season and re-signed to Arizona’s practice squad.

From there, Wilson had a brief stint with Washington before being claimed by the Eagles last year. Wilson was on and off of Philadelphia’s active roster.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in five games for the Eagles, but did not register a stat.