Washington Cuts 27 Players To Get Down To 53

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that they’ve officially cut 27 players to get down to the 53-man list.

Barber, 27, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. He was released coming out of the preseason during his rookie year but was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice and eventually promoted to their active roster.

Tampa Bay brought Barber back on a one-year contract in 2019. Barber then signed a two-year $3 million deal with Washington last offseason.

In 2020, Barber recorded 94 rushes for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He had a hamstring injury that held him to just six games last year.

In 2020, Gandy-Golden recorded one catch for three yards and one rush for 22 yards.