Washington Cuts 27 Players To Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Washington Football Team announced Tuesday that they’ve officially cut 27 players to get down to the 53-man list.

Washington Helmet

The full list of roster cuts includes:

  1. RB Peyton Barber
  2. G Beau Benzschawel
  3. DE William Bradley-King
  4. WR Tony Brown
  5. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  6. C Keith Ismael
  7. CB Danny Johnson
  8. LB Jordan Kunaszyk
  9. DT Devaroe Lawrence
  10. S Cole Luke
  11. G Wes Martin
  12. LB David Mayo
  13. QB Steven Montez
  14. CB Jimmy Moreland
  15. LB Jared Norris
  16. S Jeremy Reaves
  17. DE Bunmi Rotimi
  18. T David Sharpe
  19. T David Steinmetz
  20. CB Linden Stephens
  21. C Jon Toth
  22. LB Joe Walker
  23. RB Jonathan Williams
  24. TE Caleb Wilson
  25. DT Daniel Wise
  26. DT Gabe Wright
  27. WR Isaiah Wright

Barber, 27, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent back in 2016. He was released coming out of the preseason during his rookie year but was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice and eventually promoted to their active roster.

Tampa Bay brought Barber back on a one-year contract in 2019. Barber then signed a two-year $3 million deal with Washington last offseason.

In 2020, Barber recorded 94 rushes for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

Gandy-Golden, 23, was drafted by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He had a hamstring injury that held him to just six games last year.

In 2020, Gandy-Golden recorded one catch for three yards and one rush for 22 yards. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply