Washington Cuts Five Players

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that they’ve released five players.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

DT Caleb Brantley WR Emanuel Hall RB Javon Leake TE Thaddeus Moss RB Michael Warren

Brantley, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.57 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 for the 2018 season when the Browns cut him coming out of the preseason.

Washington later signed Brantley to a contract and he re-upped with the team last year. However, he opted ou tof the 2020 season.

For his career, Brantley has appeared in 20 games for the Browns and Redskins and recorded 19 tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Moss, 22, wound up going undrafted out of LSU last year. He later signed on a three-year, $2.28 million contract with Washington.

Unfortunately, Washington waived Moss with an injury designation coming out of training camp and he later reverted to their injured reserve list.

Moss is the son of NFL Hall of Fame WR Randy Moss.

During his two-year college career at NC State and LSU, Moss recorded 53 receptions for 619 yards receiving (11.7 YPC) and five touchdowns.