Washington Cutting WR Jeff Badet

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Football Team is cutting WR Jeff Badet.

With the draft in the books, Washington is continuing to tinker with the roster to get 90 players they want to take in to training camp in a few months.

Badet, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Minnesota re-signed Badet to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract for 2020. However, he was, once again, among their roster cuts at the start of the regular season.

Washington signed Badet to their practice squad in September and he bounced on and off of their roster before signing a futures deal for 2021 at the end of the season.

In 2020, Badet appeared in three games for Washington, but did not catch his lone target.