Washington Cutting WR Trevor Davis

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Washington Football Team is releasing WR Trevor Davis.

Davis, 27, was drafted in the fifth round by the Packers in the 2016 draft. Davis played three seasons with the Packers before Green Bay traded him to the Raiders in September of 2019 for a sixth-round pick.

The Dolphins claimed Davis off of waivers from the Raiders in December of 2019. Davis signed with the Bears as a free agent in 2020, but Chicago released him before the season began. Washington then signed Davis to the team’s practice squad in October.

In 2020, Davis did not play in a game for Washington.