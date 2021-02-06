Washington DE Chase Young Named Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Washington Football Team DE Chase Young was named the Associated Press 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year Saturday night at the NFL Honors show.

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American last season. Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Young appeared in 15 games for Washington, recording 44 tackles, seven and a half sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and four pass deflections.