Washington Elevates RB Wendell Smallwood & C Jon Toth To Active Roster

The Washington Football Team announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Wendell Smallwood and C Jon Toth to their active roster for Week 13’s game against the Raiders.

We have elevated the following players from the practice squad:

-RB Wendell Smallwood

-C Jon Toth pic.twitter.com/zwjOJTA6eU — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 4, 2021

Smallwood, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,584,578 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $720,000 last year when the Eagles waived him coming out of the preseason.

Smallwood was claimed off waivers by Washington and spent the rest of the year with the team. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers in 2020 and spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

The Jaguars added Smallwood to their practice squad last week only to cut him loose soon after. Washington added him to their practice squad last month.

In 2020, Smallwood appeared in one game for the Steelers, failing to record a statistic.